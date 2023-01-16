MANILA -- Actress Danica Sotto has given birth to her third child with husband Marc Pingris.

Sotto announced the good news on Instagram as she shared clips of her and her family with their newest bundle of joy.

"All glory, praise and honor to God! Grateful for a smooth and safe delivery. ❤️ Our hearts our filled with so much joy!!! Still feels so surreal. Can’t believe he’s finally in my arms. Thank you to those who prayed and believed with us. 🙏❤️," Sotto wrote.

For his part, Pingris also turned to social media to express his gratitude to God for their second baby boy.

"LORD, thank you! Gabayan nyo po ako na mapalaki sila ng maayos at gabayan mo ko Lord sa lahat lahat ng bagay na gagawin ko para sa pamilya ko.Salamat at maayos na nanganak si Danica salamat po Ama! Welcome to the world Jean-Luc pingris! Love you! Thank you sa mga kaibigan at family namin ni danica sa lahat ng mga nag pray! #pusongpingris #9.3sibaby," Pingris captioned his Instagram post.

Sotto announced that she and Pingris were expecting their third child in June last year.

Sotto and Pingris are set to mark their 16th wedding anniversary this March.

Pingris and Sotto met in October 2005 and were married in a Christian ceremony in March 2007. They have 2 other kids -- Jean Michael and Anielle Micaela.

