Belle Mariano, seen here with StarPop head Rox Santos, received two recognition, Breakthrough Artist and Favorite Song, at the Awit Awards 2022 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in November 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Emerging superstar Belle Mariano is set to release a new album this year, her record label teased on Monday.

Mariano’s preparation for the upcoming record was glimpsed in a series of tweets from Roxy Liguigan, head of ABS-CBN Music.

“Hello, Belle,” Liquigan captioned a screenshot of a Zoom meeting that includes Mariano and several creatives who are involved in the album.

“Grabe, so excited for Belle. Ang ganda ng vision niya for her new album. Abangan!” Liquigan wrote, with the hashtag #AllOutForBelle2023.

Record label Star Pop, meanwhile, teased the project as “something new and awesome.”

Mariano’s new album will be her second following “Daylight,” which was released in December 2021. “Daylight” was also the title of her first solo concert held in January 2022.

Known foremost as a romcom actress, after the phenomenal success of “He’s Into Her” with Donny Pangilinan, Mariano also made a splash in her debut year as a recording artist.

In November 2022, she clinched back-to-back trophies at the 35th Awit Awards — Breakthrough Artist and Favorite Song for “Sigurado.”

RELATED VIDEOS:

Watch more News on iWantTFC