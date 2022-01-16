Sitti isolates with baby after catching COVID-19

MANILA – Singer Sitti Navarro is currently in isolation with her baby after she tested positive for COVID-19.

Navarro, however, assured her fans that she is doing well despite getting the illness, while her second child is thankfully not showing any symptoms so far.

“Can’t say I’m not enjoying my isolation,” she said. “This is the most time I’ve gotten to spend with Lucybubs; Also, ngayon lang talaga ako tunay na nakapagpahinga since giving birth almost 4 months ago,” she said in an Instagram post on Saturday.

“Day 5 today. Lilibubs and Lucybubs still showing no symptoms so far. Thank You Lord for this time, for Your Grace, for Your healing and protection,” Navarro added.

According to the bossa nova singer, the only symptoms she’s experienced so far are colds, slight fatigue on day 2, and headache on day 1.

In a post last January 6, Navarro shared that her husband, Joey Ramirez, finally ended his isolation after also getting COVID-19.

Currently, her husband is the one looking after their elder daughter.

“Happy for Lilibubs kasi si Joey ang full-time nag-aalaga sa kanya ngayon, the fun parent. (hahaha aminado akong ako yung saway ng saway),” she said.

