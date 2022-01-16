Mccoy asks Elisse: 'Naging rebound ba ako noong PBB?'

MANILA – Elisse Joson refuted the idea that Mccoy de Leon was just a “rebound” when they were still inside the “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB) house considering she just came from a breakup at that time.

Joson clarified this in their latest vlog entry where she and de Leon played the “Sagot o Lagot” challenge.

“Ang sagot, hindi. At that time, sa loob ng PBB house, natural yung nangyaring flow sa atin kung paano tayo nagkakilala sa loob ng bahay, kung paano nag-evolve yung relationship natin bilang parang acquaintance tapos naging confidant, naging more than friends, naging MU,” she said.

“Hindi ko naramdaman na rebound. Hindi ko masasabing I was still hurting from a person…pero doesn’t mean na hindi ako naka-move on pa doon sa person na yun. Para sa akin, hindi ko masasabing rebound yun kasi yung naging chemistry natin, nag flow naman naturally,” she added.

De Leon and Joson's love team dubbed "McLisse" was formed in 2016 during their PBB stint.

In June 2021, De Leon admitted that he and Joson got back together before the pandemic. De Leon said both of them learned a lot when they decided to rekindle their relationship.

When asked in the same vlog why they chose to be with each other despite everything that happened, Joson said: “Hindi naman planado yung nangyari na nagkabalikan kami. We both tried na mag-open kami sa ibang tao. Wala namang problema sa experiences namin with other people. Pero kapag tumibok ang puso, wala ka nang magagawa kundi sundin ito.”

De Leon, for his part, said that it’s because of everything he’s learned and is still learning from Joson.

“Isa na siguro sa pinakamalaking natutunan ko sa buhay ko yung magmahal ng sobra tapos nasaktan ako ng sobra. Kaya siguro siya yung kasama ko ngayon hanggang pagtanda kasi sa kanya ako naging malakas, sa kanya ako natuto, sa kanya ako naging masaya. Gusto ko sana kung saan ako yung natututo. Itong pagkakataon na ito, nasa tao na pala,” he said.

Last October 31, Joson and De Leon revealed that they already have a daughter. The two made the revelation during their guesting on "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10.”

They, however, have repeatedly said that they are in no rush to get married, saying their baby daughter is their topmost priority for now.