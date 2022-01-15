LOOK: Alodia responds to Wil with an FB parody

The exchange between Alodia Gosiengfiao and her ex-boyfriend vlogger Wil Dasovich continued with the former sharing a Facebook photo on Saturday.

The photo shows a man imitating Dasovich's recent picture message to Gosiengfiao holding newly cooked rice. The difference is, the man is wearing a funny Son Goku-style hairdo.

The picture comes with the caption: "Ako nga pala 'yung SinAIYAN mo!"

The picture was originally from Shmek'm's Facebook page, which parodied Dasovich's photo.

Gosiengfiao, a cosplay celebrity, released a photo on Thursday showing her in a sleek golden gown, inspired by League of Legends’ character Leona, for the Arcane red-carpet event in California.

However, fans could not help but react to her caption stating: “Hi. Ako nga pala yung sinayang mo.” It was an apparently a playful message to Dasovich.

A day later, Dasovich posted a photo on his Facebook page of him holding newly-cooked rice.

“Hi, ako nga pala yung sinaing mo,” he wrote in the caption which generated laughs from many netizens.