MANILA – Chesca and Doug Kramer went the extra mile to celebrate the ninth birthday of their only son Gavin.

As seen in their social media updates, the couple prepared an intimate al fresco dinner for their family at home with blue balloons all over.

In her Instagram post, Chesca described Gavin as “the most important boy in my life,” saying it is wonderful to witness him grow every day.

“Every day I get to witness the genuine person that you are. You bless my life more than you will ever know just by witnessing the purity of your soul. You're kind, and compassionate. You're sweet, gentle and understanding,” she said.

As Gavin gets older, Chesca hopes her son will never lose his genuineness, purity and love that is faith-filled.

“As you grow up may you never lose yourself to the world, but instead, my prayer is for you to always walk in God's path. May you always have that childlike faith wherever you go, My Boy,” she said.

“I love you so much! I love you deeply that words are not enough. Happy Birthday My Son! I hope you know how special you're and how you touch my life and teach me each and every day,” she added.

Doug, for his part, declared in his post how much he loves his only boy and how proud he is of Gavin.

“For those who know you, they all know you are the sweetest little boy. You're courageous, hardworking, very sympathetic, hardly complains, a respectful little brother, and a son who trusts and loves to obey papa and mama. And also... Very sensitive.”

“Never change my son, I'm here to guide you every step of the way. Always be teachable as your are. I'm here to cheer you on and celebrate every milestone in your life. I love you @GavinKramer! With all my heart! Happy birthday baby boy,” he added.

Chesca and Doug also have two daughters, Kendra and Scarlett.

All three kids grew up in the public eye, having appeared in numerous endorsements with their parents and eventually becoming models for age-appropriate brands.

Each of them also have their own Instagram accounts where they chronicle their everyday activities.

