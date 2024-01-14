Viral band Tothapi thanks Regine Velasquez for ASAP guesting

MANILA -- Viral band Tothapi expressed their gratitude to Regine Velasquez for paving the way for their guesting on "ASAP Natin 'To," as well as helping further their reach.

Tothapi performed on the Sunday staple last January 7.

"Gusto namin sabihin kay Ma'am Reg, dahil po 'yun 'di ba, doon na siya [sa taas]. Sino ba kami? Malalakas lang kami kumain," said Kobe, the band's frontman. "Parang humble beginnings. It was just a simple video na na-repost sa amin, an accomplished artist is supporting sa amin."

According to Velasquez, she discovered the group on TikTok.

"'Yung kanta nilang 'Celeste,' naging viral na 'yun," Velasquez said at "ASAP Natin 'To" last week. "Ang galing-galing ng mga ito."

As of this writing, the song "Celeste" has surpassed the five million mark on Spotify.

"Celeste is the name of our late lola na nag-alaga sa amin. Kaunting background sa songwriting, natapos 'yung song, walang title," Kobe recalled. "Nilabas namin 'yung song, malapit na naisipan ko [na] magandang title [ay] Celeste."

"Kasi bukod sa pangalan ng late lola, [ang] definition daw, it means heavenly and eternal companion," he added. "Sa susunod na buhay, kung meron man, makiusap ako [na] sana makilala pa rin kita."

Kobe also expressed his gratitude to netizens, including other artists, who shared their content on social media platforms as it helped propel their music.

"Humble beginnings lang po, simple video sa aming bakuran," he said. "Sa pag-share, marami pa ma-discover kagaya namin. More blessings din sa kanya, dahil marami pa matutulungan kagaya sa amin."

Kobe explained that "Tothapi" -- which is a play on the phrase "happy thoughts" -- draws their joy and inspiration from the feedback of their listeners.

"[Ang] source namin [ay] stories na pinapadala ng mga nakikinig sa'amin. Own interpretations of the songs we make," he said.

Their guesting on "ASAP Natin 'To" is also among their "happy thoughts," Kobe said. "Nagugustuhan namin [ang] ganitong pagkakataon to showcase our songs," he added.