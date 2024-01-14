SB19 leads 9th Wish Music Awards winners

MANILA -- Pinoy pop group SB19 was among the big winners at the 9th Wish Music Awards, held Sunday night at the Araneta Coliseum.
The group was honored as the "Wish Group of the Year," a testament to their teamwork, dedication, and the fervent support of their loyal fanbase, known as A'TIN.
Additionally, SB19's hit track "Gento" was recognized as the Wish Pop Performance of the Year. SB19 also took home Wishclusive R&B Performance of the Year for their hit song "I Want You."
The group's individual members also received recognition, with Felip winning in the Wish Hip-Hop Performance of the Year category for his solo track "Rocksta." Meanwhile, SB19's Josh Cullen bagged multiple awards, including the Wish Breakthrough Artist of the Year and Wishers Choice of the Year.
Singer and rapper Flow G also took home multiple awards, including Wish Artist of the Year honors and Wish Hip-hop Song of the Year for "Rapstar."
Concert King Martin Nievera, meanwhile, received the KDR Icon of Musical Excellence award.
Here are the full list of winners:
- Artist of the Year - Flow G
- Group of the Year - SB19
- Wish Breakthrough Artist of the Year - Josh Cullen Santos of SB19
- Wisher’s Choice of the Year - Josh Cullen Santos of SB19
- Kalye Artist of the Year - Flow G
- Kalye Song of the Year - "Elevate" by Jeff Grecia
- Radar Philippines Artist of the Year - MRLD
- Wishclusive Collaboration of the Year - "So Close" by Spongecola and Morissette
- Wishclusive Hip-Hop Performance of the Year - "Rocksta" by Felip
- Wishclusive Rock Alternative Performance of the Year - "Uhaw (Tayong Lahat)" by Dilaw
- Wishclusive Pop Performance of the Year - "Gento" by SB19
- Wishclusive Contemporary R&B Performance of the Year - "Pano" by Zack Tabudlo
- Wishclusive R&B Performance of the Year - "I Want You" by SB19
- Wishclusive Ballad Performance of the Year - "Ligaya/Ang Huling El Bimbo" by The Ang Huling El Bimbo Cast
- Wishclusive Contemporary Folk Performance of the Year - "Bawat Piyesa (secret verse ver.)"
- KDR Icon of Musical Excellence - Martin Nievera (I am but one voice.)
- Wish Contemporary R&B Song of the Year - "Pakisabi" by Sunkissed Lola
- Wish Pop Song of the Year - "Palagi" by TJ Monterde
- Wish R&B Song of the Year - "Di Na Babalik" by Leanne and Naara
- Wish Song Collaboration of the Year - "Tingin" by Cup of Joe and Janine Teñoso
- Wish Contemporary Folk Song of the Year - "Musika" by Dionela
- Wish Rock/Alternative Song of the Year - "Parola" by Moonstar88
- Wish Hip-hop Song of the Year - "Rapstar" by Flow G
- Wish Ballad Song of the Year - "Kisame" by Rhodessa