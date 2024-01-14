SB19 leads 9th Wish Music Awards winners

SB19 is the Wish Group of the Year. Ganiel Krishnan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Pinoy pop group SB19 was among the big winners at the 9th Wish Music Awards, held Sunday night at the Araneta Coliseum.

The group was honored as the "Wish Group of the Year," a testament to their teamwork, dedication, and the fervent support of their loyal fanbase, known as A'TIN.

Additionally, SB19's hit track "Gento" was recognized as the Wish Pop Performance of the Year. SB19 also took home Wishclusive R&B Performance of the Year for their hit song "I Want You."

The group's individual members also received recognition, with Felip winning in the Wish Hip-Hop Performance of the Year category for his solo track "Rocksta." Meanwhile, SB19's Josh Cullen bagged multiple awards, including the Wish Breakthrough Artist of the Year and Wishers Choice of the Year.

Singer and rapper Flow G also took home multiple awards, including Wish Artist of the Year honors and Wish Hip-hop Song of the Year for "Rapstar."

Concert King Martin Nievera, meanwhile, received the KDR Icon of Musical Excellence award.

Here are the full list of winners: