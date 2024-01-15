Marina Summers. Screenshot from WOW Presents' YouTube channel.

Filipina drag queen Marina Summers highlighted the drag in the Philippines in the meet the queens of "RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs the World" season 2.

In the more than 2-minute clip, Summers showcased her talents and shared how this helped her placed high in "Drag Race Philippines" season 1.

It may be January, but it's SUMMER time 🤭



Representing the Philippines, it's @marinaxsummers 🇵🇭 #DragRaceUK vs The World pic.twitter.com/kAQaOwxXP7 — RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) January 15, 2024

"I believe in one thing, world domination. I did pretty well on my season, I won two badges. I was in the top for seven weeks out of nine. Big surprises come in very small packages," she said.

"Since my season aired, I've done a lot, you know, face included. I have quite a reputation when it comes to performing. I am a trained dancer. I can dance the house down."

Dressed in a gown inspired by Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, Marina expressed her gratitude to represent the country.

"I think drag in the Philippines is just so glamorous, so upbeat, so vibrant. I am just so happy to represent my country, our drag, our culture," she said.

"Don't ever underestimate a Filipina because we come hard, girl."

Marina is the first drag queen from the Philippine franchise to compete in an international edition of the hit reality competition.

She was runner-up to Precious Paula Nicole in "Drag Race Philippines" season 1 aired in 2022.

"Drag Race Philippines" was recently renewed for a third season along with the Thai and French franchise.

Precious Paula Nicole and Captivating Katkat are the titleholders of "Drag Race Philippines," winning in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

The Emmy Award-winning original series has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens in the US and several overseas in editions through the years.

