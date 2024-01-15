MANILA -- Actress Kristine Hermosa turned to social media to share her sweet message for her husband Oyo Sotto as they celebrate their wedding anniversary and his 40th birthday.

On Instagram, Hermosa uploaded snaps of them having a meal together as she penned a long message for the actor.

"To my beloved, getting older means more wisdom —- let's focus on the brighter side (dedmahin na ang signs of aging, ang importante mas gumagwapo ka sa paningin ko at sa paningin ni God). Our life together has never been easy, challenges were never absent... but despite being in a fallen world, having you and our children made life extraordinary — a taste of heaven on earth... (naks!) They say, there will be a low time in every marriage — that could be true, but I refuse to believe that… as long as we have God and He is in the center of our marriage and family, and for as long as we are doing our part to pursue Him and each other, it will always be a high time. May we not forget how our love story began... kahit ilang birthday at anniversary pa ang lumipas at 'wag sana magka-alzheimers ang romantic side mo," Hermosa shared.

"Yes! you were 'crazy over me', you said I was 'perfect' for you, na 'ako’y sayo at ikaw ay akin lamang', how we 'collide-d' — when the longing gave you 'insomnia' and 'stuttering;, how you said 'let me love you' and lets 'make it work' despite our 'differences' —- everything l do 'turns you on' and started calling me your 'sexy love.' It got me thinking, 'is it you?' Because you somehow 'suffocate' me with your love —- Days turned into weeks and weeks into months—Been 'spinning around' feels like I’m 'goin’ crazy'.. Oh, how 'I miss you so much'... you got me 'twisted' over you …Just can’t 'be without you' 'Tell me it’s real' Cause my heart is telling me that 'you’re the one'. So, let’s 'wait awhile', 'save the best for last' and 'make it real,'" she continued.

"And yes, here we are... 13 years of constantly being frenemies… yet we stick together no matter what. Mahal kita at alam ko mahal mo ako kahit napapadalas ang matinding hormonal attacks. 'Wag magpapatalo! Lalaban tayo mahal ko! Happy 40th my dear husby! Always grateful for your life," Hermosa concluded.

Hermosa and Sotto tied the knot on January 12, 2011, after being a couple for more than one year.

The two first met in 2004 when they did the first “Enteng Kabisote” movie. They became close friends since then.

