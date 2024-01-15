MANILA — Kapamilya stars Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The two, who are working on the Filipino adaptation of the hit South Korean series "What's Wrong With Secretary Kim," attended the media conference for the teleserye version of their hit series “Linlang” on Monday, January 15, via video conference app.

Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino test positive for COVID-19. The two attended media conference for“Linlang: The Teleserye Version” via video conference app. pic.twitter.com/FJMiEW6qNM — Reyma Buan-Deveza (@reymadeveza) January 15, 2024

“Buhay pa rin po ang COVID kaya tinamaan po kaming dalawa. Gusto nga namin na makasama namin kayo diyan, kaya lang ito lang ang nakayanan namin,” Chiu said.

In the conference, the two expressed their excitement about the teleserye version of "Linlang," which is set to air starting January 22.

“Mas iinit pa ang mga ulo nila at mas iinit pa ang social media. Sana i-enjoy niyo ang teleserye version. Let’s go!” Chiu said.

Produced by ABS-CBN and Dreamscape, all episode of "Linlang" were available exclusively on Prime Video.

"Linlang" also stars JM de Guzman, Kaila Estrada, Maricel Soriano, Ruby Ruiz, Jaime Fabregas, Heaven Peralejo, among others.

Throughout its run, "Linlang" was consistently at the top of the charts of Prime Video.

"Linlang: The Teleserye Version" will air new episodes starting January 22 on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, TFC, A2Z and TV5.

