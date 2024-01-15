Is Kim Chiu ready to fall in love again?

MANILA -- Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino, the lead stars of the series "Linlang," joined the media conference of the series via zoom after testing positive for COVID-19.

The two A-list actors are currently filming for the Philippine adaptation of the famous K-drama series "What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim?"

But that didn’t stop them from sharing exciting and unforgettable scenes in the much-talked about series "Linlang," that originally streamed on Prime Video, and will be aired on free television starting January 22.

According to the series’ director FM Reyes, the version on the streaming platform has not utilized 60% of everything that they shot.

During the media conference, Chiu and Avelino participated in a "Yiz or Wit" (lingo for ‘yes’ or ‘no’) segment where they answered one question -- ‘Nalinlang ka na ba sa pag-ibig’?

“Lahat naman tayo, naloko sa pag-ibig. Kasi wala nagmahal ka eh, siyempre mashoo-shoot ka talaga sa mundo ng kalokohan. Pero that’s part of life, part of growth. So embrace the pain, and learn something from that experience and then you are good to go!” Chiu said.

Avelino, for his part, admitted that he has experienced being fooled in love. “Nangyari sa akin a long time ago. I was young, she was young. And marami naman akong natutunan doon and thankful naman ako na nangyari sa akin and I had to experience it,” he said.

Chiu was then asked: “After all that you’ve been through in life, would you still be ready to fall in love again?”

This was her reply: “Oo naman. 'Di man sa ngayon muna, pero hopefully in the next months to come. Kasi ang love naman, marami namang kayang magbigay ng love. And willing naman ako tumanggap. Basta, kasali sa buhay 'yun, i-embrace nating lahat.”

Chiu confirmed her breakup with longtime boyfriend Xian Lim before the new year. While they did not disclose the reason for the split, the actress said she is all set to move on in life.

"Linlang," the teleserye version, will air starting January 22 on Kapamilya channel, Kapamilya Online Live, TV5, A2Z and iWantTFC, after FPJ's Batang Quiapo."