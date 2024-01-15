MANILA - Former "Pinoy Dream Academy (PDA)" contestant Hansen Nichols, known for his inspiring journey as a cancer survivor, has passed away after a long battle with stage 4 lung cancer.

Nichols first gained fame when he participated in the second season of ABS-CBN's singing reality show, Pinoy Dream Academy, in 2008.

Last year, Nichols was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

“One of the hardest things I have ever had to go through in my life was fighting stage 4 cancer when I was younger. Unfortunately I have been diagnosed a second time with stage 4 cancer, and it’s not any easier hearing it this time around,” he said in a video.

Nichols' passing has saddened the entertainment industry, particularly his close friend and fellow artist, Bugoy Drilon. Both Drilon and Nichols were batchmates in "Pinoy Dream Academy."

Drilon took to social media to express his grief.

“My core friend, my brother. I love you so much and I am so blessed to have you in my life. You are such a beautiful soul! Our bond is one of a kind so special, and I wouldn’t change it for the world! I promise you that I will always be there by your side. You always understand me you always think of people first more than yourself that everyone is always okay. You always believed in me since Pinoy Dream Academy. You always believed that I will make it in the journey and career that I choose and that I always do my best,” Bugoy wrote.

Fans and fellow artists also joined Drilon in mourning the loss of Hansen Nichols, remembering him for his talent and positivity.

From the archives:

Watch more News on iWantTFC