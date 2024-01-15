Handout photos.

MANILA — "Senior High" actor Elijah Canlas and OPM singer TONEEJAY are set to join the show of Thai band Scrubb next month.

In an announcement, the two acts were included to be on the show to be held on February 10 at the 123 Block in Mandaluyong City.

Fans may buy tickets at Ticketmelon for the following tiers: SVIP tickets at P5,200, VIP tickets at P3,200, and Gen Admission tickets at P1,800. Both SVIP and VIP packages have fan benefit inclusions with varying perks.

Scrubb is behind the hit tracks from the Thai boys' love series "2gether." They also collaborated with OPM band Ben&Ben in 2020.

The BL genre saw a boom in the Philippines amid the pandemic in 2020 after the premiere of Metawin's series.

Since then, the Philippines has launched various BL series including ABS-CBN's “Hello Stranger,” “The Boy Foretold By The Stars,” and “Oh, Mando.”

Scrubb has produced six studio albums and has done sold-out shows in Bangkok and key cities across Asia.

