Dolphy’s great granddaughter Ayana Quizon joins showbiz

Ayana Quizon

MANILA -- When Ayana Quizon discovered who her great grandfather was, she got an ‘aha’ moment — she wanted to be an actress.

For the 19-year old newbie artist, her great grandfather Dolphy is an inspiration. She watches his lolo's movies and old clips on YouTube, which have inspired her, brought her joy, and reminded her to continue his legacy.

“Showbiz idol ko po talaga ang great grandpa ko na si Dolphy. During my childhood years, gusto ko talagang maging isang artista at makatrabaho siya. That would be a great feeling. Walang makakapantay sa kanya. The most genuine, the best actor I know and will know in generations to come,” she said in an interview.

The young actress also revealed that carrying a famous last name is a responsibility, as she thanked the Quizon clan for guiding and supporting her.

“I will do my best para maging proud sila. But they always support me naman. Baguhan pa lang po ako. I know marami pa po akong matututunan sa industry na ito. I’m just enjoying the moment. Kung anong opportunities ang dumating, pagtratrabahuhan ko nang sobra,” she told ABS-CBN News.

She added: “I originally wanted to be a doctor. I took a year break before college because I wanted to try and pursue showbiz, help my family, and fulfill my dream.”

The young Quizon tried auditioning before and attended workshops. According to her, she will focus on acting as it allows her to discover herself.

“I did small roles before sa indie films. Now, I know na malaki ang maitutulong sa akin ng Asterisk Management. They are very helpful. Under Asterisk Management, I’m training now bilang part ng isang girl group,” Quizon said.

As she pursues her dream, the young talent admires Kathryn Bernardo and hopes to meet and work with her.

“I only fangirl for Kathryn Bernardo. Sinusubaybayan ko lahat ng projects niya and siya ang naging standard ko sa isang artista na babae. She’s polite and professional and she’s a public figure but still manages to keep her life private and quiet and that’s how I want to be. She is the perfect example of a great and successful artist,” she said.

During her interview with ABS-CBN News, Quizon also shared the things she likes to do as a young girl.

“I like exploring and learning new things. I’ve tried almost every sport and I do well in all of them especially in volleyball and softball. I also have love for painting, writing, and playing instruments,” she said.

Quizon ended the interview with her 2024 goals.

“To receive, manifest, and accept more blessings into my life. To accept more projects and opportunities, gain experience, improve my weaknesses, create more friends and connections with people and learn from the experts and my co-artists in the industry so that I can grow,” she said.