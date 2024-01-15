MANILA -- Actress Bianca Gonzalez turned to social media to share her message for her close friend and fellow host Robi Domingo, who recently tied to knot with his fiancee Maiqui Pineda.

Posting snaps and videos taken from Domingo's wedding a week ago, Gonzalez shared her heartfelt message for her "Pinoy Big Brother" co-host.

"My dear baby bro, I first met you 15 years ago nung hinatid kita papasok ng bahay ni Kuya. Since then, I've seen most of your highs and lows both in your love life and professional life, from your kilig moments sending too many emojis in your texts, to your heartbroken seasons when you felt a little lost, from when you would ask questions during live shows if you were doing it right, to now being one of the best hosts in the country," Gonzalez shared.

Gonzalez said she is happy to have witnessed Domingo's wedding

"I am so happy to have been witness this time to your happily ever after! I am your ate for life! Keep in mind that JC and I are just a message away for you and Maiqui. Welcome to the crazy, wonderful Married Club!" Gonzalez concluded.

