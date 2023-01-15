LOOK: Belle Mariano graces cover of Nylon Manila

MANILA — Actress Belle Mariano graced the cover of Nylon Manila in this month's issue.

In a description by the magazine, Nylon said that Mariano is "well aware of what it takes to turn dreams into reality."

"While she is at the cusp of what life has to offer, she has gone through her fair share of struggles," Nylon Manila said in the caption.

"Just like any young hopeful who understands having to put in the work, it was a familiar tale of having to go through hoops and the proverbial eye of the needle to score that big break," it added.

Following the phenomenal success of their launching projects on the small and big screens, Mariano and Donny Pangilinan are set to star in their first teleserye together, ABS-CBN announced last December.

The tandem, dubbed “DonBelle,” will lead the cast of “Can’t Buy Me Love,” according to an omnibus trailer of ABS-CBN’s 2023 titles shown during the company’s Christmas special.

DonBelle earned their “phenomenal” moniker in 2021, their breakout year as a record-breaking pair with the iWantTFC limited series “He’s Into Her” and the digital release of their launching movie “Love Is Color Blind.”

Aside from “Can’t Buy Me Love,” other teleserye titles teased during ABS-CBN’s Christmas special were “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo” starring Coco Martin, Lovi Poe, and Charo Santos; “Linlang” starring Maricel Soriano, Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino, and JM de Guzman; and “Dirty Linen” starring Janine Gutierrez, Zanjoe Marudo, Francine Diaz, and Seth Fedelin.

