'ASAP': Regine Velasquez, Louie Ocampo nagdiwang ng anniversary sa showbiz

MAYNILA — Nagdiwang ng kanilang anibersaryo sa showbiz sina Regine Velasquez at Louie Ocampo nitong Linggo sa "ASAP Natin 'To" stage.

Matapos awitin ang kanilang hit songs, nagpasalamat si Ocampo sa karagdagang taon niya sa indusya na itinuturing niyang biyaya.

"It might sound corny but every year naman is a treasure, there’s always a reason for every year, for every song, because there’s always a story behind it," ani Ocampo.

"It’s a progression to a better life, hopefully, 45 years and another round again, sana maging 80 years, it’s been great. It’s been a great journey, no regrets. Fun, fun, fun!” dagdag pa niya.

Makabag-damdamin naman ang mensahe ni Ogie Alcasid kay Velasquez matapos makasama sina Janno Gibbs, Jamie Rivera, at iba pang artista sa kanyang performance.

"Through all your ups and downs, you persevered. Nandiyan ka pa rin, hindi lang dahil magaling ka, hindi lang dahil you were blessed with a beautiful voice and passion for your craft but also you have a wonderful art at ‘yan ang nakita sa’yo ng tao. I have no doubt, this is probably just the beginning," ani Alcasid.

"Although, I know for sure nararamdaman mo na minsan nakakapagod talaga. But you know what? The best is still yet to come. I know that the Lord will continue to bless you and that you will be a blessing to many people."

Tugon ni Velasquez: "Thank you to ABS-CBN for having me here kasi nung sinabi kong gusto kong kumanta, pinakanta talaga ako eh, ang dami butI’m very, very thankful."

Mapapanood tuwing tanghali ng Linggo ang "ASAP" sa mga sumusunod na platform: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV at cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), at TFC (overseas subscription).