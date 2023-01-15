4 reasons to watch OPM jazz band Kiss the Bride

Kiss the Bride is composed of (L-R) Tony Razon, Cecile Rodgers, Joey Puyat, Mel Torre, Julius Lopez, Jazz Ricaforte, and Fernando Mendoza Jr.

MANILA -- The surge in popularity of original Pilipino music, the return of live performances, and the continued surge of physical releases in music has made this an exciting time for fans.

Now, here is one band for you to groove to, get excited for, and look forward to their music out in physical format -- Philippine jazz band Kiss the Bride.

1. 90% of their set are original songs.

Rather than perform jazz standards, Kiss the Bride relies on the genius and fecund source of ideas of keyboardist and primary songwriter Tony Razon.

They have over 30 original songs that make up 90% of their almost three-hour long sets.

Although you can categorize Kiss the Bride’s music as jazz fusion, the songs are drawn from Razon’s travels in Spain, Japan, Brazil, the United States, Asia, and of course, the Philippines, hence influences in bossa nova, flamenco, and OPM styles among others.

Razon writes about the mothers of matadors to walks at night in Japan to the sound of chirping crickets to the mountains and carnivals of Brazil and South America. They even have an odd Freddy Kreuger-inspired song titled “Freddy Come Knockin.’”

For '80s jazz fans, the music will remind you of the likes of David Benoit, Shakatak, Dave Grusin, George Benson et al.

You have to watch them live to appreciate how much space everyone has to work in the grooves of the song. It doesn’t jar you and you will appreciate the talent of every one of the musicians.

And that leads us to the next reason.

2. They have some of the best musicians in the country.

The band is composed of primary songwriter and keyboardist Tony Razon, guitarist Joey Puyat, drummers Otep Concepcion and Fernando Mendoza Jr., bassist Julius Lopez, keyboardist and vocalist Cecile Rodgers, and vocalist Mel Torre.

Puyat, for the longest time, has made a name for himself as one of the finest guitarists we have. You have to appreciate how he uses his guitar like a painter does to a canvas.

Torre is one of our best singers whether she performs jazz, blues, or even pop. She has such a powerful and emotive voice that will have everyone’s attention and ask for more.

Concepcion is the band’s primary drummer but there is a stark contrast to his stick work with Mendoza. Both of course are adept and talented. You will appreciate Concepcion’s drumming the way you should appreciate Ringo Starr’s – simple, commanding but will not steal away other’s shine. Mendoza is clever and inventive and you have to see what he does within the musical phrases.

In our opinion, Razon is an underrated keyboard player. He doesn’t make use of music sheets whether the band performs originals or clever covers. You have to watch live to see how Razon is a maestro when leading this highly talented and enjoyable band.

In spite of the powerhouse musicians in the band, to say that Rodgers and Lopez hold their own is criminal. Rodgers’ imprint is felt with her gentle vocal inflections, her filling the keyboards when Razon’s fingers dance all over the keys, and even microphone skills.

Lopez might be the most unobtrusive of the entire band, but if you want a comparison, he is to this band what Stefan Lessard is to the Dave Matthews Band. While he can cut those solos – which he does – he prefers stays in his lane and allows others to weave in and out of their own solos while laying down a steady bass line that helps drive the band forward. Watch him play, there’s a subtle virtuoso to his lines. Somehow bassists are mostly like that.

3. Their music cuts across all ages and generations.

In the two Kiss the Bride shows that I have been to, among the audience are a pair of Spaniards, six Japanese, a Brazilian, and a smattering of Australians and Americans.

The crowd ranges anywhere from millennials to Gen X and Z as well as baby boomers.

You have people dancing in the aisles and around their tables. That is when you know the music is good -- it hits not only in the heart and mind, but also the hips.

We cannot reiterate how you will have a lovely time watching Kiss the Bride live. And now, in the quiet and space of your own home.

4. And the last reason, they will be out on vinyl soon.

Kiss the Bride has recorded two originals -- the joyous “The Awakening” and “Freddy Come Knockin’” on seven-inch pink vinyl. A full-length album is said to be in the works and will be out on vinyl.

With Johnny Alegre’s beautiful "Affinity" album recently re-released on vinyl, the Philippine jazz scene is alive with new releases from Simon Tan (in collaboration with American saxophonist Rick Countryman), the Paolo Cortez Quartet, and now Kiss the Bride.

Kiss the Bride’s next show will be on February 11 at the Tago Jazz Café in Cubao. Watch them!