Photos from Anne Curtis' Instagram account

The extreme cold did not seem to bother actress Anne Curtis and her daughter Dahlia when they spent quality time in Finland recently.

Fans could not help but be drawn into the cuteness of baby Dahlia, who appeared to enjoy her magical days in the European country with her parents.

Aside from enjoying the thick snow almost all around Lappi, Finland, the first born of Curtis and Erwan Heussaff also rode a sleigh being pulled by reindeers.

Netizens were also amazed at the scenic views in Finland as shared by the actress on her Instagram page.

In some snaps, Curtis also impressed her fans for flaunting some skin despite the freezing temperature in the said European country.

“The cold never bothered me anyway,” the “It’s Showtime!” host said playfully in one caption.

Here are some of the pictures of the Heussaff family in Finland.