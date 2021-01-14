What Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla are looking forward to in 2021

MANILA – Celebrity couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla could not believe that it has already been a year since they started working on their digital movie series “The House Arrest of Us.”

Speaking during its finale press conference on Wednesday, the couple said they did not notice how fast time flew even if they were just stuck at home most of the time last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Ang bilis ng panahon. Mag-one year na. Hindi natin napansin kasi lahat tayo nasa bahay and busy sa kanya-kanyang work from home situations. Na-realize namin ni DJ na tumatanda na kami. Magbi-birthday na naman ako. Parang kaka-celebrate ko lang nung nag-start 'yung lockdown tapos paparating na naman 'yung March,” she said.

“Parang kailan lang pinag-uusapan natin 'yung gagawin na show for pandemic tapos ngayon finale na. Napakabilis ng mga bagay so don’t take it for granted,” Padilla added.

Now that their series is about to end, the two shared what they are looking forward to this 2021.

“As a love team, sana matuloy na din 'yung project na niluluto para sa amin. Sana within the year magawa natin iyon dahil marami na ring nag-aabang and naghihintay. Kami rin siyempre, 'yung storya na binigay sa amin parang nakaka-excite na rin siyang gawin,” Padilla said.

According to Bernardo, the script for their upcoming series is just undergoing some revisions.

“Excited kami sa teleserye na gagawin kasi' yung concept nun galing kay Gege so gusto namin ni DJ talaga. Medyo na-delay 'yun kasi inaayos 'yung script. We are happy because we are working on a project na gusto talaga namin 'yung concept,” she said.

Thanks to their New Year trip to Boracay, Bernardo and Padilla feel recharged and are ready to dive deep into work again.

The couple’s teleserye comeback is one of the offerings ABS-CBN introduced in its “Together As One sa 2021” reveal December.

Based on the teaser, the still-untitled TV project will be a romantic series about experiencing timeless love.

Related video: