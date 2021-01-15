WATCH: Teaser of ‘Hello, Stranger’ film brings virtual ‘kilig’ to real world

Tony Labrusca and JC Alcantara return in the film sequel of ‘Hello, Stranger.’ Black Sheep

MANILA — After a romance that sparked virtually, “Hello, Stranger” is bringing the fresh relationship of Xavier (Tony Labrusca) and Mico (JC Alcantara) to the real world, in its film sequel set for release as a Valentine offering.

In the first teaser of the Black Sheep production, the lovers’ literature class is brought to a writing camp at a scenic resort, giving Xavier and Mico a chance to deepen their relationship.

In the pandemic-set, 8-part digital series, the two mostly interacted through video calls, until they came face to face in the final episode, where they professed their love for each other.

Returning characters in the movie include the “Young Padawans,” Mico’s group of friends who were instrumental in his coming out: Kookai (Vivoree Esclito), Seph (Patrick Quiroz), and Junjun (Miguel Almendras).

Their literature professor, Tina Moran (Meann Espinosa), as well as Xavier’s ex-girlfriend Crystal (Gillian Vicencio), are also part of the writing camp.

New faces include characters portrayed by Jin Macapagal, Markus Paterson, and Dionne Monstanto.

“Hello, Stranger: The Movie” was directed by Dwein Baltazer, who helmed the acclaimed “Oda sa Wala” in 2018, and another Labrusca starrer “I Am U” in 2020. Petersen Vargas, who directed the series, returned as a producer.

The film will be available to stream starting February 12 on KTX.ph, iWantTFC, TFC IPTV, Cignal PPV, and Sky PPV.