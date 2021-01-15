WATCH: Tears as lyrics mistake costs ‘Tawag’ hopeful grand finals slot

Tawag ng Tanghalan hopeful Luis Gragera’s lyrics mistake prompted head judge Louie Ocampo to count once. In the show’s format, three counts signals instant elimination. Gragera’s emotional reaction also moved his fellow contestants to tears. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Luis Gragera was instantly in tears after what would become his last “Tawag ng Tanghalan” performance on Thursday, appearing to anticipate getting eliminated over mistakenly skipping lyrics.

Gragera was one of nine “Resbakers,” or returning quarterfinalists who had previously been eliminated, performing this week in hopes of clinching a slot in the grand finals.

Gragera took the stage with a rendition of Stevie Wonder’s “Lately.” Midway through his number, Gragera momentarily stopped singing and skipped a line, admitting later on he had forgotten the lyrics.

The mistake prompted head judge Louie Ocampo to raise his hand to count once. In the talent search’s format, three counts would signal the banging of the gong, apruptly ending the performance and signifying instant elimination.

Despite managing to finish his performance, Gragera turned emotional, moving to tears his fellow contestants who were watching from the audience side.

“Kabisado ko naman po siya,” Gragera explained in his post-number interview. “Kaso doon lang pong part, doon ako nalilito, kasi halos parehas ng [salita].”

Referring to Ocampo counting the mistake, Vice Ganda pointed out that “Tawag ng Tanghalan’s” decades-old format puts emphasis on the technical side of performances.

“Hindi lang ito pagandahan ng boses. Nandito ang mga hurado, aabangan talaga nila kung kailan ka sasablay, kasi binibilang nila ‘yun,” he said.

Ultimately, the mistake appeared to affect Gragera’s score. He ranked last among three performers that day, leading to his elimination. His competitors, Evelyn Martinez and Opalhene Pagbuhasan, advanced a round further towards a grand finals slot.

