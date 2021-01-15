New Andres Bonifacio movie seeks to unravel mystery of hero's death

MANILA -- A new film on controversial Filipino hero Andres Bonifacio will attempt to lift the mystery surrounding the circumstances of his death 124 years ago.

The film, which will grind this March, will be based on new information unearthed by the producer-director team of Dondon Monteverde and Erik Matti.

“For instance, we found out that there are two Bonifacio lapida or tombstones in Cavite -- one dated April 1897, the other one May 1897,” Monteverde told ABS-CBN News.

Up to now, there’s no definitive account of Bonifacio’s death, with several historians contesting the details of his supposed execution in Maragondon, Cavite.

Monteverde cited the immense effort in distilling and fact-checking information on the life of Bonifacio. “We have a main team of four writers working on it, plus other researchers at Regal Entertainment,” he said.

The life of Andres Bonifacio had been previously tackled on the silver screen by the late director Mario O’Hara in “Ang Paglilitis ni Andres Bonifacio" in 2010 starring Alfred Vargas; in the 2012 indie film “Supremo” produced and starred in Vargas; and the 2014 Metro Manila Film Festival Best Picture “Bonifacio: Ang Unang Pangulo” starring Robin Padilla and directed by Enzo Williams.

Matti admits to the difficulty of doing a historical film with the new revelations.

“When we heard the details in Bonifacio’s life that we only heard for the first time, Dondon and I got interested to tell it not just to be different or to debunk other historical facts we heard about the Katipunan but to also present another side to stories in books we read growing up. It’s scary to do this but hopefully, we will make a really great movie. I’m challenged to recreate the time and the setting of Bonifacio’s life,” Matti said.

Regal has yet to choose the actor who will play Bonifacio but insiders shared that the project is considering Sue Ramirez or Ritz Azul to portray the pivotal role of Bonifacio’s wife, Gregoria de Jesus.

