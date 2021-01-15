Green Day cancels PH concert this March

Filipino fans will have to wait to see Green Day in the Philippines for the first time. Instagram/@greenday

MANILA — Green Day has cancelled its concert in Manila this March, concert organizer MMI Live announced this Friday.

MMI Live said that the performance, which would have been Green Day’s first one in the country, “is no longer able to take place.” Read the full statement below:

The Manila show was originally scheduled for March last year. It was moved to March 13, 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It would have been Green Day’s first concert in the Philippines.

The Hall-of-Fame rock group, one of the biggest selling rock-music acts of all time, is best known for their iconic albums “Dookie” and “American Idiot.”