Despite showbiz success, Arci Muñoz still plans to become a pilot

MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Arci Muñoz will soon fulfill her dream to be a pilot.

Appearing on "We Rise Together" on Friday, Muñoz said that her dream to become a pilot is one of the reasons she underwent basic citizen military training last year.

Munoz, who is now a sergeant of the Philippine Air Force Reserve (PAFR) Command, revealed that she will soon enroll in a flying school.

"Yun talaga ang gusto ko ever since. Balak ko rin maging piloto. Actually mag-i-start na ako ng flying school ko sa February or March," Muñoz said.

"Kailangan ko lang talaga maghanap ng medyo mahaba-habang bakanteng schedule kasi matagal 'yon, matagal ang pag-aaral na 'yon," she added.

Aside from performing her responsibility as a Filipino, the actress said she took military training to inspire people, especially women.

"Actually for me it's part of my responsibility as a citizen of our country, kaya ko ito ginawa. And I also want to inspire a lot of people, mostly the young generation and the girls, tayong mga kababahaihan na kaya rin natin ang ginagawa ng mga lalaki nating sundalo," Muñoz said.

"So 'yon 'yung ipinakita ko habang nagte-training kami. Talagang hindi ako sumuko. May time na lumuluha na ang mata ko sa sobrang hirap pero kaya ko 'to. May time na tinatanong ko sarili ko ano ba itong napasok ko but at the end of the day, it's the fulfillment na I endured that feat at during the time of pandemic pa na nakapag-training kami sa bundok pero we did follow safety procedures. Pero ibang feeling, there's a renewed feeling of self-respect na I gained after graduating," she added.

Muñoz said she remains an active reservist. Before her 32nd birthday last January 12, she even joined a humanitarian mission in Tarlac.



Muñoz appeared on "We Rise Together" to invite everyone to watch her "Maalaala Mo Kaya" episode this Saturday, January 16, with Ejay Falcon.

