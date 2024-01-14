Home  >  Entertainment

Rivermaya makes TV comeback on 'ASAP Natin 'To' stage

Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 14 2024 02:03 PM | Updated as of Jan 14 2024 02:44 PM

Rivermaya on the 'ASAP Natin 'To' stage. ABS-CBN.
MANILA — OPM band Rivermaya made their TV comeback at the "ASAP Natin 'To" stage on Sunday.

After decades, Rivermaya reunited to perform on TV singing one of their hit tracks "Elisi".

Present during the performance were Bamboo Mañalac, Mark Escueta, Nathan Azarcon and Rico Blanco.

"The Voice" coach Bamboo was frontman of Rivermaya but left the band in 1998. He was replaced by Blanco, who left the band in 2007.

Currently, Rivermaya is composed of Escueta, Azarcon, and Mike Elgar.

The band released the single "Casino" in 2022 and continues to do shows here and abroad. 

Rivermaya's much-anticipated show will happen on February 17 at SMDC Festival Grounds.

