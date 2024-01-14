LOOK: Melissa Ricks, daughters Kiera and Mikaela celebrate birthday

Gretchen Fullido, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Melissa Ricks and her two daughters, Kiera and Mikaela, celebrated their birthdays together on Sunday.

It was a triple celebration for the family, as Mikaela, the youngest daughter of Melissa and her husband Michael Macatangay, turned one, while Kiera Kelly, Melissa’s firstborn, turned nine, and the actress turned 34.

The Alice in Wonderland-themed party was filled with magic, games, and surprises.

Among the guests were Ricks' fellow Star Circle Questors -- Joross Gamboa and Raphael Martinez. Also present were her friends Ara Mina, Say Alonzo, and KitKat.