Indie artist TONEEJAY overwhelmed by success of '711'

MANILA -- For indie OPM artist TONEEJAY, it is still surreal that his track "711" -- recorded mainly in his bedroom -- has made it to the top of local charts.

"It is overwhelming. Drums and bass lang sa studio. So overwhelming buong bansa na nakikinig. Even sa Billboard, it got to number 1. I’m an independent artist so it's a big deal for me," said TONEEJAY in an interview on iWant ASAP, Sunday.

"711" landed at No. 1 on the Billboard Philippines chart on December 30, 2023, and also led the Spotify Philippines chart on November 29, 2023.

As of writing, the track already has 43.6 millions streams on Spotify. Meanwhile, TONEEJAY's monthly listeners have climbed to 4.3 million.

"For me, yung mga nakikinig sa Spotify, I can’t imagine 10,000 people let alone 4 million. Sobrang thank you. It doesn’t feel real at times but it’s happening. I'm alive. I'm not dreaming," he said.

According to TONEEJAY, while navigating the cutthroat music industry as an independent artist comes with its own challenges, he is not interested in signing with a label.

"I love having the freedom. I made my own label along with my friends. We distribute our music. We enjoy the freedom and community. It is all about the music for us," he explained.