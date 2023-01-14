Photo from Patrick Starrr's YouTube channel

MANILA – Actress Liza Soberano has transformed into a Miss Universe queen as she got done through the help of Pinoy-blooded social media sensation Patrick Starrr.

Soberano, who is in Los Angeles, California, spent time with Patrick for a makeup vlog where she got to wear a replica of a mikimoto crown of the Miss Universe pageant.

“It feels right. No, I’m just kidding. I feel very honored to be in your presence,” she said at the start of the video.

Soberano was constantly pushed by many netizens to join beauty pageants before. In fact, she portrayed Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach’s life on Maalaala Mo Kaya several years back.

In the same vlog, the actress, who rose to fame through her shows with boyfriend Enrique Gil in the Philippines, confirmed that she is moving to LA to pursue her showbiz career.

According to her, it is easier to stay around the area where there are many opportunities for acting.

“It’s a lot easier to build my career if I’m here because they are always constantly looking for in-person meetings. It’s so hard to book jobs if you are meeting people over Zoom. They can’t really tell what your personality is like,” she explained.

Soberano said she wants to become a world-class actress while testing the waters for a music career.

She signed a contract with James Reid-led Careless Music, taking her talents under a new management after spending many years with Ogie Diaz’s guidance.

“I’ve been training a lot here. I’ve been taking vocal lessons, acting,” she continued.

The Kapamilya actress added that aside from the weather, she particularly likes the work culture in Los Angeles – making her believe that it is a best play to figure out what she really wants with her career.

“I really like the weather. I actually love just the culture of working hard and grinding to be successful. This year and the next will be figuring out what I really want to do with my career. And personally find out what excites me,” Soberano said.

Soberano has been in the US since last year where she finished filming her Hollywood debut film, “Lisa Frankenstein,” starring Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse.

Just recently, she was also included in the list of “100 Most Beautiful Faces,” an international list driven by social media. The actress ranked 23rd, while Ivana Alawi placed sixth.

Soberano has been a “Hall of Fame” inductee of “100 Most Beautiful Faces” since 2018, when she reached a fourth consecutive year appearing in the list.

RELATED VIDEO