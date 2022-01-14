Vickie Rushton marks birthday of boyfriend Jason Abalos

MANILA -- Vickie Rushton took to social media to share her birthday greeting for her long-time boyfriend, actor Jason Abalos.

Posting a photo of them together on Instagram, the former beauty queen thanked Abalos for making her happy and being her "bestest friend."

"Sana hindi magbago ang kakulitan mo kasi happy ako makita ka na masaya," she said.

"Continue to be a blessing to others, Baba. Napakalambot ng puso mo. You are so loved by many! I love you so, so much!" she added.

Abalos earlier said he feels that it is time to start a family with Rushton, after the latter ended her pageant journey last year.

This as Rushton is no longer eligible for the Miss International crown due to age restrictions.

"Talagang sabi ko, 'O, tama na ‘yan, hindi ka na pwede. Tayo naman,'" Abalos said in a previous interview. "Talagang hinayaan ko siyang lumarga at gawin ang lahat ng gusto niya habang dalaga pa siya. So ngayon siguro panahon na para bumuo ng pamilya."