Iya VIllania’s daughter also suffers COVID-19 symptoms

It appears that Iya Villania and Drew Arellano’s three children all suffered symptoms of the COVID-19 after she tested positive for the virus.

Villania took to Instagram to share that her daughter, Alana, joined them in their home “COVID ward” along with her sons Primo and Leon.

“And here she is. My poor baby girl who’s probably having the hardest time dealing with symptoms. It’s unli cuddles for this one right now,” she said in the caption.

According to the TV host, Alana “has been warm and uneasy since last night and wants nothing but cuddles.”

Villania also gave an update on the recovery of her other two kids who also experienced symptoms of the coronavirus.

“Primo had a meltdown last night too… Kuya seemed like he had it all together until I noticed he wasn’t looking okay. I cuddled up next to him and then he started to cry,” she narrated.

“Leon, on the other hand, by night, he was fine! like nothing happened. Not sure if that’s really it for him but so far since last night, he hasn’t had a fever and his demeanor is back to what it was before he got sick,” Villania added.

“Hoping tmrw will be better for these monkeys,” she said.

Earlier this week, Villania was isolated from their 3 children after testing positive for COVID-19.

She explained that given new infections in the family, the quarantine period of those who had been infected earlier are prolonged, as they share the same sealed-off area of the house.