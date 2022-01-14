It appears that vlogger Wil Dasovich has found an apt response to ex-girlfriend Alodia Gosiengfiao, who recently posted a photo with a playful caption.

On Thursday, Gosiengfiao’s post drew cheers from netizens as she uploaded a photo of her in a sleek golden gown, inspired by League of Legends’ character Leona, for the Arcane red-carpet event in California.

Fans could not help but react to her caption stating: “Hi. Ako nga pala yung sinayang mo.” Netizens trooped to the comment section to quickly tag Dasovich.

A day later, Dasovich posted a photo on his Facebook page of him holding newly-cooked rice.

“Hi, ako nga pala yung sinaing mo,” he wrote in the caption which generated laughs from many netizens.

Alodia’s sister, Ashley Gosiengfiao, also commented on Dasovich’s post, asking: “Tag ko na 'yung kusinero.”

Ashley also left a similar comment on her sister’s post that fueled fans to react, saying: “Tag ko na ba?”

In November, Gosiengfiao confirmed that she has ended her relationship with Dasovich.

Gosiengfiao and Dasovich first confirmed their relationship back in 2018.

