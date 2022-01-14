MANILA -- Sponge Cola has released the music video for "Kung Ako Ang Pumiling Tapusin Ito," which features actress Heaven Peralejo.

Directed by Lamar Roque and produced by Dan Villegas, the music video premiered last January 12 on the official YouTube page of the band.

Watch it below:

Peralejo has also been promoting Sponge Cola's new music video as she posted a teaser on her Instagram page.

In the caption, she wrote some lines from the song: "Kung ako ang pumiling tapusin 'to / Bakit di ko makuhang makalayo sa 'yo?"

“Kung Ako Ang Pumiling Tapusin Ito” was written by the band's frontman, Yael Yuzon, with additional parts from bassist Gosh Dilay.

It is now available on various streaming platforms.

