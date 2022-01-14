MANILA -- Young actress Francine Diaz now has five million followers on Instagram.

Diaz greeted her fans and followers on Thursday, as she uploaded on her Instagram Stories a clip which shows her eating heartily.

"HANGRY. Happy 5M!!! Let's eat!!" she wrote.

Clip from Francine Diaz's Instagram account

Last December, Diaz reached another social media milestone as she surpassed the 1-million mark in terms of subscribers on YouTube.

After the success of the primetime teleserye “Huwag Kang Mangamba,” she is set to topbill a new series, “Bola Bola,” with acclaimed filmmaker JP Habac attached as director.

“Bola Bola,” which has the tagline “Cook, Feed, Love, Repeat,” is an iWantTFC original series which will premiere exclusively on the Kapamilya streaming platform.

It marks Diaz’s first lead role in a series apart from her established love team with Kyle Echarri and The Gold Squad, the teen quartet which was launched via the hit afternoon drama “Kadenang Ginto” in 2018.