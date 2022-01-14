MANILA -- Anji Salvacion, who emerged as one of the Top 2 housemates of "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity," has finally realized how blessed she is as she shared a message to her future self.

The singer made the statement on Star Magic's Inside News, where she was all smiles as she talked about her wishes.

"If nakikita mo ito, I just want to tell you that wow! You've gone so far. I know you will go far kasi you have a goal. Manifested na nandiyan ka na sa gusto mong patunguhan," Salvacion said, addressing her future self.

"I wanted to tell you that you did great. Just be yourself and never forget about God. He is the reason why you are here," she added. "He blessed you with a lot of people who love you. He blessed you with wonderful people who are supporting you right now."

Salvacion also reminded her future self to remain humble and to always be kind to everyone.

"So never forget talaga na tumingin kung saan ka nanggaling. Always keep your head down. Huwag ka talaga maging mayabang, kung hindi sasabunutan kita. Always stay humble, loving, caring, and kind to everybody," she said.

The singer went on: "Inspire a lot of people kasi I know na nandiyan ka for a purpose. God gave you that because He has these plans for you. Don't waste it, kasi kapag na-waste mo 'yan lagot ka talaga sa akin."

Aside from her message for her future self, Salvacion once again expressed her gratitude for the love and support she received from all her fans.



Before temporarily leaving the PBB house, Salvacion and fellow Top 2 Alyssa Valdez sent their messages to the newest batch of adult housemates.

“PBB” airs new episodes daily and can be accessed via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.