WATCH: Moira dela Torre surprises husband Jason with PS5 for 2nd anniversary

Moira dela Torre surprised her husband with a Playstation 5 for their second anniversary. Instsagram/@moirarachelle

MANILA — Many have been desperately trying to get their hands on the PlayStation 5, given how local pre-orders were sold out quickly before the end of last year.

But it appears singer Moira dela Torre lucked out and managed to get one, as an anniversary gift for her husband, Jason Marvin.

“A surprise for my best friend,” she wrote as the caption to a video she shared this past week.

The clip showed how much Marvin wanted the in-demand gaming console and how she was initially against them buying one.

She eventually caved, Dela Torre explained, but when she gave Marvin her “blessing,” he turned it down and opted to instead donate the money they would have used for it to help the Filipinos who were affected by typhoons.

Luckily for Marvin, his good deed did not go unnoticed and he was floored when he found out that Dela Torre had gotten him one. You can check out the cute moment below:

a surprise for my best friend💕 pic.twitter.com/PXQ4k1RV5o — Moira Dela Torre (@moirarachelle4) January 13, 2021

The PlayStation 5, which retails locally for around P23,000 to P28,000, depending on the edition, was Dela Torre’s gift for Marvin on their second wedding anniversary.

They married in 2019, in a garden wedding in Tagaytay.

They first met in college and went on to become frequent collaborators, with Marvin being a singer himself.

Just last October, Dela Torre released a song she co-wrote with Marvin, “Paubaya.”

The song has nearly 40 million views combined for its lyric and music video.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Last week, Dela Torre teased that he and Marvin are working on a new song. “Today, we recorded the first song for spring. So excited to welcome a new season,” she wrote as the caption to a photo of them inside a studio.

Related video: