WATCH: Diego Loyzaga prepares elaborate surprise for Barbie Imperial

MANILA -- Diego Loyzaga surely knows how to make his girl feel special.

This, after he prepared an elaborate surprise for his girlfriend Barbie Imperial that left the actress feeling overwhelmed and at a loss for words.

In her Instagram page, Imperial shared pictures of her room filled with white balloons and lights with petals of flowers everywhere. Hanging with the balloons are Polaroid pictures of them as a couple.

“Came home to this. Grabe naman,” Imperial told Loyzaga in the caption. “Thank you, grabe ka talaga. Thank you my love.”

To which, Loyzaga responded: “This is just the beginning.”

The couple first sparked rumors of a romance in November, when Loyzaga left a comment on Imperial’s bikini photo on Instagram.

They revealed their relationship over the New Year with Imperial saying she never thought they would be a couple.

“Totally unexpected to fall for someone I thought I’d be just friends with forever but I’m really happy to have found both love and friendship with this one,” she said.

Imperial went on to thank Loyzaga for making her “happy and feel loved.”

“Thank you for everything that you do to make me feel the love I deserve. So thankful for you, thank God for you,” she said.

