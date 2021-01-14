Vance Larena releases new song 'Panghabang-Baby'

Vance Larena

MANILA -- Actor-singer Vance Larena has released his latest single “Panghabang-Baby" under Star Pop.

The kilig-filled track demonstrates one’s promise of eternal love to his special someone. It also represents the emotions of a starry-eyed lover.



“The song ‘Panghabang-baby’ is perfect for those who are in love, whether it be in the puppy love or romantic love stage. The song brings back the feeling of being head over heels in love that one wants to feel for a lifetime,” Larena said in a statement.



Nino Carlo J. Reyes wrote the lyrics with Philip Thomas Vinoya, who also composed its music, while Star Pop head Rox Santos produced the track.

Larena’s latest single “Panghabang-Baby” is now available on Star Music’s YouTube channel and on various digital music streaming services.

Larena released his debut single under Star Pop in March 2020 titled “Tama,” about the significance of trust between lovers in times when their loyalty is challenged.



Larena is best known for his breakout role in the Netflix project “Dead Kids” and the 2018 film "Bakwit Boys." He is set to appear as Sgt. Jake Peralta in the ABS-CBN hit "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" this month.



“Ang Probinsyano” airs new episodes weeknights and is accessible via free and digital TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable (Kapamilya Channel), on-demand streaming (iWant TFC), and free live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live).

