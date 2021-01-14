Third installment of ‘To All the Boys’ movies arriving on Netflix in February

MANILA – The first trailer for the third and final installment of Netflix’s “To All the Boys” movies has been released.

Based on the nearly three-minute clip, Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) are spending their last moments in high school as they plan to go to Stanford University together.

Before they are off to college, however, “a pair of life-changing trips lead Lara Jean to reimagine what life with her family, friends, and Peter will look like after graduation.”

Aside from Condor and Centineo, the movie also features Janel Parrish, Anna Cathcart, Ross Butler, Madeleine Arthur with Sarayu Blue and John Corbett.

Directed by Michael Fimognari, “To All the Boys Always and Forever” will be Neflix’s Valentine offering. It will become available on the streaming platform on February 12.

Both Condor and Centineo were supposed to visit the Philippines in February last year. This, however, did not push through in light of the still ongoing COVID-19 pandemic around the world.

“I am so heartbroken that we weren’t able to come. It really, really sucks. When I heard it, I was like, ‘No! This can’t be! This can’t be,’” Condor said in an interview with ABS-CBN News last year.

“I was so excited because I was gonna eat so much lumpia. You don’t understand. To me, I had to eat lumpia. So my heart was broken,” she added.

Despite the cancellation, both stars are still hopeful they will be able to meet their Filipino fans in the future, particularly when the third installment of their movie comes out.

“Yeah, absolutely. I think there’s definitely a chance,” Centineo quipped.

