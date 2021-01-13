‘Puwede po ako mamasukan!’ Sarah G opens up about new home with Matteo

Sarah Geronimo brings a cake to Matteo Guidicelli for his birthday in March 2020. Instagram: @matteog

MANILA — Nearly a year into her marriage, Sarah Geronimo considers herself a hands-on housewife, saying, in jest, that she could even apply as a household helper.

Geronimo spoke candidly about her married life in a recent, two-part vlog of celebrity doctor Vicki Belo, wherein the pop star took part in a baking tutorial.

“Puwedeng-puwede po ako mamasukan dito,” Geronimo quipped, when Belo asked her which chores she can do at home.

“Maglaba, magplantsa, magluto, tagalinis, pampaligo ng aso,” the pop star enumerated.

Geronimo, 32, has particularly enjoyed spending time in the kitchen, she said, given her newfound “addiction” of baking and testing recipes.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Matteo Guidicelli is a proud husband to the budding pastry chef, actively sharing on social media the results of Geronimo’s baking.

Geronimo and Guidicelli, who got married in February 2020, moved to their new home in October, the hitmaker revealed in the first part of the vlog.

“Mas mentally healthy for us na may outdoor talaga, may garden,” she said, noting they are renting the house for now.

Geronimo also opened up about the dynamics of her relationship with Guidicelli, including her seeking for “validation” and the actor being more “clingy.”

“I think ang mga babae, mayroon tayong subconsciously, we always look for validation. You’re making sure na mahal ka nung lalaki,” she said.

Watch more in iWantTFC

For Geronimo, words of affirmation helps address that need. “Mahal mo ba ako, mga ganoon, mga pa-cute, parang timang!” she said.

When asked whether her being older by two years than Guidicelli has ever factored in their relationship, Geronimo said, “Hindi naman po.”

“Iyong maturity namin, magkaiba. May mga bagay na mature siya, ako, immature. Tapos feeling ko, mas mature ako sa bagay na ‘to, ta’s siya, malapit na,” she explained, laughing.

Geronimo’s conversation with Belo marked the rare instance the singer openly spoke about her marriage.

Belo and her husband, Hayden Kho, are known to be close friends of Geronimo and Guidicelli. The doctor’s family even accompanied the newlywed couple during their July honeymoon.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC