OPM hitmaker Mark Carpio targets new collaboration with Sarah Geronimo

MANILA -- Sarah Geronimo continues to inspire other artists such that many are interested in collaborating with her.

The latest to express interest in a synergized project with Geronimo is singer Mark Carpio, composer of the megahit "Hiling," "Kay Tagal," "Ako Na Lang Sana" and other original songs which when combined have already totaled over 75 million streams.

Last year, Carpio made the big jump from Warner Music to join Viva Records and Viva Artists Agency, bringing him one step closer towards his dream of working with Geronimo, a long-time Viva artist.

Carpio said he also wants his songs to become part of Viva’s movie soundtracks.

"I had a good run with Warner but I want to explore other areas now. I’ve always dreamed of hearing my songs in a movie. Then I realized the best people to make it happen is Viva which produced many movie theme songs," Carpio told ABS-CBN News in a virtual conference Thursday.

"I’ve been preparing a lot of new materials for 2021 and I’m sure the best is yet to come."

The Geronimo-Carpio collaboration is seen as an interesting project with the Pop Star Royalty doing her own interpretation of Carpio’s brooding songs about singles and the broken hearted aspiring for long and lasting love.

Geronimo recently released her version of “Your Universe” which was the title track of Rico Blanco's first solo album. It was her first big release from the Viva label after getting married to Matteo Guidicelli last February 2020.



An heir to a real estate holdings company, Carpio pursued his passion for music notwithstanding the initial lukewarm support of his father. He later proved he can balance his passion and business. He laughed at suggestions that he can put up his own music company.

"Sa Viva muna, I still have a lot to learn from them," he said.

For his first Viva collection, Carpio will release a cover of the Kenny Rogers hit "Through The Years."

His take on the Ric Segreto classic "Don’t Know What To Do (Don’t Know What To Say)" is also a huge hit on the popular streaming platform Spotify.

He also wants to venture into acting this year. Drawing from his song hit "Hiling," Carpio’s ultimate wish now is for the end of the pandemic.

