Lovers from different times: Juan Miguel Severo writing new KathNiel teleserye

Juan Miguel Severo most recently collaborated with Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo for the music video of Ben&Ben’s ‘Sa Susunod Na Habang Buhay.’ YouTube: Ben&Ben

MANILA — Juan Miguel Severo, the writer behind the acclaimed “Hintayan ng Langit” and the popular BL series “Gaya sa Pelikula,” is helping develop the new ABS-CBN drama series starring Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, he revealed on Wednesday.

“Panahon na naman ng pag-ibig,” Severo wrote on Twitter, as he shared a screenshot of a draft script for the pilot episode, most recently updated on December 21, 2020.

The glimpse indicates that the series’ concept is by Severo, and that the project does not yet have a title, going for now with “KathNiel Series 2021.”

Panahon na naman ng pag-ibig. ✨ pic.twitter.com/myj2XVOq0H — Juan Miguel Severo (@TheRainBro) January 13, 2021

Severo, who rose to mainstream popularity in 2015 when his spoken word was featured in the ABS-CBN series “On the Wings of Love,” first hinted at his involvement in the upcoming KathNiel series in December.

At the time, in a tweet, he quoted a portion of an ABS-CBN News article detailing the Kapamilya network’s 2021 entertainment offerings.

“It was also revealed that the still-untitled TV project of Bernardo and Padilla will be a romantic series about experiencing timeless love,” he wrote, with the eyes emoji.

👀 https://t.co/q7GwZk9UGd — Juan Miguel Severo (@TheRainBro) December 21, 2020

In ABS-CBN’s latest omnibus trailer of entertainment productions, the KathNiel project was teased with the following line: “Kaya mo bang ipaglaban ang inyong pag-ibig kung galing kayo sa magkaibang panahon?”

A love story with fantasy or mystical elements is not new for Severo, having penned “Hintayan ng Langit,” about elderly former lovers who briefly overlap in purgatory.

In Severo’s most recent collaboration with KathNiel — the music video of Ben&Ben’s “Sa Susunod Na Habang Buhay” in December — his script saw Bernardo and Padilla as a couple stuck in a time loop, reliving their first date onwards every time one of them dies.

Severo co-starred with Bernardo and Padilla in the 2018 Star Cinema film “The House of Us,” and has since become close friends with the real-life couple.

Happy anniversary, The Hows of Us. Thank you for allowing me to work with Direk Cathy and Ate Carmi, whose films captured how my generation loves, and these two, whose devotion to their work can only be matched by their devotion to each other. Clingy n’yo. 🙄 #H1sTHOUry pic.twitter.com/CDUW4o4b8H — Juan Miguel Severo (@TheRainBro) August 29, 2019

