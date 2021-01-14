LOOK: Zsa Zsa Padilla finally gets to visit Dolphy's grave again

MANILA -- After failing to offer flowers and visit last All Souls' Day and Christmas, singer Zsa Zsa Padilla on Thursday finally got to visit the grave of her former long-time partner, the late comedy icon Dolphy.

On Instagram, Padilla shared photos of her visiting the grave of the comedian, as she asked her followers to offer a prayer for Dolphy, who died eight years ago.

"For the first time in 8 years, I wasn’t able to put flowers on my Lovey’s tomb during Araw ng Patay and Christmas so since it’s Inday’s day off, cleaned together with my driver and ordered flowers from CAB. July will be his 9th death anniversary. Please say a little prayer for him," Padilla wrote.

Dolphy, or Rodolfo Vera Quizon Sr. in real life, died on July 10, 2012 after a five-year battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. He was 83.

In a previous post on Instagram for the comedian's eighth death anniversary, Padilla said she still misses Dolphy.

"I miss him everyday and I know that he is always with me in spirit. Please write a little something below to let me know how his life work has influenced you or your parents/grandparents. I’ll be so happy to know how he has put laugher in your hearts. That way, his memory lives on," she wrote.

Padilla and Dolphy have one child, Zia, as well as an adopted daughter, Nicole Quizon.

Padilla is now in a relationship with architect Conrad Onglao.

