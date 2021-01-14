How Girls’ Generation’s Yoona prepared for journalist role in new K-drama series

Girls’ Generation member Yoona plays the intern reporter Lee Jisoo in her latest series ‘Hush.’ Screengrab

Im Yoona has been used to receiving questions from journalists, having worked in the entertainment industry for more than a decade now.

But for her latest television series, “Hush,” it was the Girls’ Generation member who had a lot of queries for reporters.

“Hush,” which premiered last month in Korean channel JTBC and is available for streaming on iQIYI, follows the everyday struggles of newsroom workers.

The 30-year-old idol-turned-actress recently revealed that preparing for her character Lee Jisoo, a passionate intern who grows to become an excellent reporter, required her to immerse with journalists in the field.

“As this drama tells the stories about social affairs reporters, it’s different from entertainment reporters whom I met before. Before shooting, I met reporters in Gangnam Police Station and the newsroom, and communicated with them face to face,” Yoona said in an interview.

“I also asked a lot of questions I wanted to know. During the filming, I gradually understood the way reporters edit and report the news,” she said.

Yoona said she accepted the project, her first drama in 3 years, because she wanted to challenge herself.

“For me, I would think it over each time I pick up a script: ‘Can I show a new image through this?’” she shared. “From this drama, I experienced situations and feelings that I never did before.”

She added that there was no reason for her to reject “Hush” since she would be working alongside veteran actor Hwang Jungmin.

In ‘Hush,’ Yoona stars alongside veteran actor Hwang Jungmin. Handout photos

Despite her busy schedule, Yoona still finds time to do other activities, such as baking.

“I still bake at times when I’m resting at home. Sometimes, I [make] some cookies or bread,” she said.

“What’s more, I’m very interested in interior décor. I even painted the house myself and decorated it,” she added.

