HBO Max films of Anne Hathaway, Seth Rogen to be available in PH

MANILA – Two new HBO Max movies will soon become available in the Philippines via HBO Go.

One of them is the romantic comedy heist film “Locked Down” starring Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Image credit: Hopper Stone/Warner Max

Directed by Doug Liman, the film is about separated couple Linda (Hathaway) and Paxton (Ejiofor) who get stuck at home in a mandatory lockdown. Cohabitation is proving to be a challenge, but fueled by poetry and copious amounts of wine, it brings them closer together in the most surprising way.

Aside from the two stars, “Locked Down” also features Stephen Merchant, Mindy Kaling, Lucy Boynton, Dule Hill, Jazmyn Simon, with Ben Stiller and Ben Kingsley.

Image credit: Hopper Stone/Warner Max

The other movie hitting HBO Go is “An American Pickle” starring Seth Rogen in dual leading roles.

The film follows Herschel Greenbaum, a struggling laborer who immigrates to America in 1920 with dreams of building a better life for his beloved family.

One day, while working at his factory job, he falls into a vat of pickles and is preserved perfectly in brine for 100 years. When he emerges in present day Brooklyn, he finds that he hasn’t aged a day.

He then seeks out his family but he is troubled to learn that his only surviving relative is his great grandson, Ben Greenbaum (also played by Rogen), a mild-mannered computer coder whom Herschel can’t even begin to understand.

“Locked Down” premieres on HBO GO on January 14, while “An American Pickle” begins streaming at 9 p.m. on January 16.

Related video: