‘Darna,’ KathNiel on free TV: A2Z lists new shows to air in 2021

MANILA — “Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series” and the new romance drama of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla are among the programs scheduled to air on free TV via A2Z Channel 11.

The two Kapamilya shows were included in a trailer of A2Z listing its offerings for the year ahead.

“Darna” stars Jane de Leon as the iconic superhero.

The still untitled KathNiel-starrer, meanwhile, was previously teased as a love story that conquers time.

The inspirational series “Huwag Kang Mangamba” will also be shown on A2Z. It features “The Gold Squad’s” Andrea Brillantes, Francine Diaz, Kyle Echarri, and Seth Fedelin in their second teleserye together after “Kadenang Ginto.”

Also in the lineup are “Init sa Magdamag,” top-billed by Yam Concepcion, Gerald Anderson, and JM de Guzman; and “Almost Paradise,” the US crime drama co-produced by ABS-CBN and starring Christian Kane.

After its successful run on iWant TFC, Erich Gonzales’ “La Vida Lena” will reach a new audience on A2Z.

The local version of “Your Face Sounds Familiar” will meanwhile return for a fifth season, with Luis Manzano as host, and Ogie Alcasid, Sharon Cuneta, and Gary Valenciano as judges.

A2Z is currently the home of several Kapamilya programs on free TV, through a blocktime agreement with ZOE Broadcasting Network, since October 2020, amid the forced broadcast shutdown of ABS-CBN due to the non-renewal of its franchise.

A2Z is available via analog and digital TV in Metro Manila and nearby provinces, as well as through cable and satellite services nationwide.

