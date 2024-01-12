'Senior High': Harry shoots Obet after more secrets revealed

Harry (Baron Geisler) shot Obet (Kyle Echarri) as more secrets were revealed in the latest episode of "Senior High" aired on January 12, 2024. ABS-CBN.

Harry (Baron Geisler) shot Obet (Kyle Echarri) as more secrets were revealed in the latest episode of "Senior High" aired Friday.

In its 100th episode, Z (Daniela Stranner) experienced hallucinations of Luna (Andrea Brillantes) anew admitting new information about her death.

"I had no choice, you made me push you, you're already dead. I already killed you. Leave me alone, Luna. It's your fault you're dead. If you weren't such a slut, edi sana hindi ka namatay," Z said.

Obet everything Z said and Archie (Elijah Canlas) came to the latter's rescue begging to keep the information a secret.

Z and Archie asked for Harry's help while Obet came to Tonio (Rap Robes) but he was followed by Lydia (Sylvia Sanchez).

While not revealing who really killed Luna, Harry admitted that he did everything for his children's safety. Tonio helped Obet escape but it was too late as Obet was shot in the chest.

Down to its last week, "Senior High" airs new episodes from Monday to Friday, 9:30 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and TFC.

