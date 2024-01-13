Robi, Maiqui open up about 'bittersweet' wedding day

Photos from Robi Domingo's Instagram account.

MANILA -- Newlyweds Robi Domingo and Maiqui Pineda are opening up about their wedding day and the death of Domingo's grandmother.

Domingo and Pineda got married on January 6, which the groom later said was "the happiest day of my life." However, it turned out to be bittersweet as well, as his lola passed away earlier in the day.

His family opted not to tell Domingo and Pineda, "so that our focus was our magical day," according to Domingo.

In an exclusive interview with ABS-CBN News, the newlyweds shared more of what happened during their wedding day.

“Months before kasi ano na siya, expected na namin yung mangyayari kasi marami nang false alarms sa Lola ko. So we were getting ready, pero siyempre iba pa rin pag nandun na. Actually months before, August, I remember I told my assistant and my mom na, sabi ko ‘let’s just be real noh, paano pag January 5 or 6 may nangyari kay Ina, ano ang mararamdaman nating lahat? Ready na ba tayo? Ready naman na tayo, kasi ganun na yung condition niya.’ Sabi ko, may pakiusap lang ako: Huwag niyo pong sabihin sa akin at kay mama,” said Domingo.

Domingo said he requested that if ever his Lola died on the 5th or 6th to not tell him and just reveal it to him on the 7th.

“(January) 7 pwede na nating iprocess kasi, kasi gusto ko lang na mag-enjoy. I don't want to be selfish, pero I want to be in the moment,” he explained.

And to his surprise, that’s what happened. His ‘ina’, died on his wedding day.

“My mom arrived in Pulilan (Bulacan) January 6 in the morning. Mahirap hindi sabihin sa kanya na ganun na 'yung nangyayari, kasi she was there. My Lola passed away 7am, hinintay lang niya dumating ang nanay ko siguro,” he said.

Pineda was also surprised by the sad news but applauded Domingo's family for following her husband’s request.

“His family was very strong and very brave and thoughtful to have kept it from us to not ruin our day, so we’re very grateful and appreciate what they did for us.”

Robi and Maiqui tied the knot last January 6 at the Diocesan Shrine and Parish of San Isidro Labrador in Pulilan, Bulacan where Robi was baptized.

