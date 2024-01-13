Ricci Rivero mum on rumors linked to ex-girlfriend Andrea Brillantes

Phoenix Super LPG selects Ricci Rivero during the 2023 PBA Draft in Taguig City on September 17, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Basketball player Ricci Rivero remained mum on the rumors ex-girlfriend Andrea Brillantes was recently embroiled in.

He, however, clarified he has no “bad blood” with the Kapamilya actress.

“Any comment wala po,” he said in an interview during the anniversary party of a massage chair and recliner brand, Friday evening.

“From the very start, I just wanted peace for everyone. Ako gusto ko lang family ko masaya, I'm very lucky to be happy as well both career relationship ngayon. Wala ako anything against kahit sino. Kaya aka nagsalita before just for the sake for people to hear my side,” he added.

Rivero said that he also only felt the need to speak up when his family and girlfriend Leren Mae Bautista were dragged in the issue.

“Nagsasalita lang ako if bugbog na family ko and Leren, which I think they don’t deserve. Sakin wala. Kasi pumasok ako sa relationship, I know how social media plays on our lives and spotlight we got in that time. Walang anything. No bad blood. Masakit lang for my family, they don’t deserve the words and judgement,” the basketball player said.

“I was sad for her. Those are the times nagsalita ako. And my family. First time nila maranasan. I felt unfair sa kanila,” he added.

According to the player, they have moved forward and have been happier.

“Pero ngayon tapos na dun. I'm just happy masaya family ngayon. Mas happy kami ngayon,” he said.

“Yung core namin is hanggang nasa tama ka naman, God will help us din through the storms. Lahat yan hindi bibigay without knowing kaya natin lagpasan,” he added.

Rivero also shared that the ordeal taught him to be more private when it comes to relationships.

“Yung relationship namin private na po muna,” he said.

Ricci Rivero first confirmed his breakup with Andrea Brillantes in early June, saying it was a "mistake" to keep the separation private despite their relationship being public.

It was in April 2022 when Rivero asked Brillantes to be his girlfriend after a basketball game.